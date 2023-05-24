Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 236 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,198,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

