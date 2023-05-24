Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. 893,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.