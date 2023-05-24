Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,232 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $773,643,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,640,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,006,000 after acquiring an additional 414,302 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,737,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,606,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -123.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

