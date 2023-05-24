Wealth Quarterback LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.22. 30,583,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,979,445. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $338.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

