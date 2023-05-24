Wealth Quarterback LLC Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. 4,709,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,092,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

