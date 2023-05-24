Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

