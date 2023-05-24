Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,076. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

