Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.23. 261,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average is $125.59.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.