Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 489.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,138,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160,125. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

