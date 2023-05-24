Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,832 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,295,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,896,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.