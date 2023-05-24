Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,494 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after buying an additional 1,350,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,000,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,396 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. 2,656,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664,408. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

