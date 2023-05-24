Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

IJJ traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.12. 95,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.00. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

