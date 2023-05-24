Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,199,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,001,359. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $338.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

