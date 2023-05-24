Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $253.29

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $253.29 and last traded at $253.48, with a volume of 101482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.09.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,489,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

