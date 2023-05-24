Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 103111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$9.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in December 2019.
See Also
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.