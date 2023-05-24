Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 103111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in December 2019.

