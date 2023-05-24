Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Shares Down 0.2%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €41.30 ($44.89) and last traded at €41.50 ($45.11). 9,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.60 ($45.22).

VOS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on Vossloh in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

