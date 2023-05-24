Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 91,896 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,363,565.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,453,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,892,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,326,102.38.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $3,413.60.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $2,134,523.74.

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $77,797.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,678,685.96.

On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $1,911,983.68.

On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $263,731.44.

On Friday, April 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $240,177.15.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,937. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

