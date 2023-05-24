Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Viant Technology has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

