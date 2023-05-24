Verger Capital Management LLC Sells 86,175 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Verger Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.6% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after acquiring an additional 931,930 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,876. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.