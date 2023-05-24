Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $42,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.73. 500,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,887. The stock has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.44.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

