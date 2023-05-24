Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.15 and last traded at $87.24. 5,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 12,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $725.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.03.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

