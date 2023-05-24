Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $184.40. 120,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.