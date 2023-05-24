Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,202,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

