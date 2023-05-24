VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stock Position Increased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 733.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,171 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 3.4% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $43,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 580,620 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

