Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. 6,381,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,160. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413 in the last ninety days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after buying an additional 2,138,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,423 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 858,886 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

