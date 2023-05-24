United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) Shares Up 81.6%

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 81.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

United States Basketball League Stock Up 81.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

About United States Basketball League

(Get Rating)

United States Basketball League, Inc is currently engaged in the process of exploring certain strategic alternatives, including the possible sale of the league. The company was founded by Daniel T. Meisenheimer III on May 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Basketball League Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Basketball League and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.