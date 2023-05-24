United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $35.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

