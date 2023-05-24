United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of UG stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.47.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

