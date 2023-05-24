United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of UG stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.47.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
