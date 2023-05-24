U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Trading Down 0.4%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.19. 7,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 9,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.30% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

