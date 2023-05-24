TRON Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.56 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and $220.49 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003345 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003158 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001433 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,321,911,168 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.