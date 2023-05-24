Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
Trident Acquisitions Stock Down 2.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44.
Trident Acquisitions Company Profile
Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
