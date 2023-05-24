Toncoin (TON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.88 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.88 billion and $15.88 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00007407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025364 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017878 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,201.88 or 0.99994759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

