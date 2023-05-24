Threshold Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $264.99 million and $5.52 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017862 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,162.21 or 1.00056396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,706,018,516.440763 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0272665 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $5,258,267.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

