Threshold Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $254.48 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,706,018,516.440763 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02596782 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,244,787.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

