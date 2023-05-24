The Sandbox Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $913.57 million and approximately $72.97 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,853,581,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

