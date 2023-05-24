The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Acquired by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,169 shares during the quarter. Manitowoc makes up approximately 5.4% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 7.40% of Manitowoc worth $23,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 256,797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

NYSE:MTW traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 86,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,725. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

