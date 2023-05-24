The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.12

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $21.60 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,660,996,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,989,262,957 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars.

