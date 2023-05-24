The Graph (GRT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.88 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $26.88 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges.

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,661,398,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,989,664,870 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

