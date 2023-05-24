Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $261,571.59 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08.

On Monday, February 27th, Amit Yoran sold 5,608 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $246,864.16.

On Friday, February 24th, Amit Yoran sold 11,843 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $509,012.14.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tenable by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Tenable by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Tenable by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tenable by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading

