Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $53.89 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 8.2% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $53,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 20.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,629,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,855,148.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,629,031 shares in the company, valued at $224,855,148.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,187,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,022,051. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,342 shares of company stock worth $59,432,119 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.10. 3,029,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,879. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.