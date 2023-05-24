Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Telefónica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.60.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,594,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,066,000 after buying an additional 2,934,188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,594,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,469,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 1,256,172 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.