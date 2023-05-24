Team (NYSE:TISI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Team Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $4.34 on Friday. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Team Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Team during the third quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Team by 41.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Team in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

(Get Rating)

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.