Team (NYSE:TISI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Team Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $4.34 on Friday. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.
Featured Stories
