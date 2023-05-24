SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.38. 566,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,343. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.39. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.44 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

