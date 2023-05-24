SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $8.29 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,294,000. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD traded down $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,131. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

