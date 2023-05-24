SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $4.30 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $9.55 on Wednesday, reaching $651.98. 155,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $657.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $696.53. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

