SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $11.17 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 64,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.4% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.0 %

UPS stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.51. The stock has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.