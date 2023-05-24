Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.55. 367,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,431. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $418.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.19.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,750 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

