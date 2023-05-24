Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

SGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

SGC stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $158.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $148.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.09 million. Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is -24.35%.

Insider Transactions at Superior Group of Companies

In other Superior Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $48,392.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,848.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,711 shares of company stock worth $74,131. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

