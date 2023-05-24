Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading 3.5% Higher

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $27.51. 20,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 57,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPCR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01.
Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
