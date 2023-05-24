Stratec (ETR:SBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.50

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €59.50 ($64.67) and last traded at €57.10 ($62.07), with a volume of 10475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €59.50 ($64.67).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBS. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, March 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($94.57) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is €63.41 and its 200-day moving average is €76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.34 million, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

